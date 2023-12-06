Pant steadily working his way to return to competitive cricket

Having missed all cricket events, including the Indian Premier League in 2023, and the recently-concluded World Cup ever since that fateful December 31, 2022, when he survived a near-fatal road crash, India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is steadily working his way to make his return to competitive cricket, and is expected to be back in action during the next edition of the IPL, next year.

Pant, who last played for India in a Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022, recently joined the Delhi Capitals training camp at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus in Kolkata but refrained from taking part in the training sessions.

Pant was among the 16 players retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming IPL auction in Dubai on December 19. The dashing cricketer was joined by the likes of fellow Capitals’ seniors Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, and Axar Patel among the few to be retained before the auction.

While he wasn’t selected in the Indian teams for the upcoming full tour of South Africa, Pant’s return was recently confirmed by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, the team director at the Capitals.

“He’s (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season,” Ganguly had told reporters last month.

Pant, who regularly posts his rehab updates on social media, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) as he gears up to lead the Delhi franchise in the IPL 2024. “Bouncing back with every rep,” Pant’s video caption read.

Earlier on Sunday, former India cricketer-turned commentator Deep Dasgupta came up with a big prediction, suggesting that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could target the southpaw as a potential successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and as such might recruit him for the 2025 edition in the event of the former Indian captain’s retirement.

“Don’t be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close. Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together. Their connection and Rishabh’s thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He’s always talking about winning and what not,” said Dasgupta.

The IPL 2024 could provide the right platform for the likes of Pant, and a lot of other younger players to impress the national selectors when they select the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US, in June.

In Pant’s absence, Ishan Kishan took over the wicketkeeping duties in T20Is, while KL Rahul donned the gloves in ODIs and Tests. Rahul was also on wicketkeeping duties during the 2023 World Cup.