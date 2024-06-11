Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal regrets comment targeting Sikh community

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has offered an unconditional apology to legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for his “inappropriate and disrespectful” comments on India pacer Arshdeeep Singh’s religion made while analysing Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between the two countries in New York.

Akmal said he was “truly sorry” for his comments about Sikhs, which attracted a furious response from Harbhajan on social media.

“I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology,” Akmal wrote on X, tagging the former India cricketer.

In a video reposted by Harbhajan, the former Pakistan cricketer, who was part of a panel on a Pakistani news channel, made a controversial remark about Arshdeep’s religion.

“Kuch bhi ho sakta hai… Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn’t looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12),” Akmal said while laughing with other panellists on the show.

The comments were made during the 19th over of Pakistan’s failed chase of 120 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

His remarks didn’t go down well with Harbhajan, who lambasted Akmal saying, “Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of Sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you…Have some Gratitude,” he wrote.

Asked to defend 17 in the last over, Arshdeep gave away only 11 runs to ensure a six-run victory for India. The left-arm pacer also picked up the wicket of Imad Wasim on the first delivery of the over to end up with figures of 1/31 from his four overs.

The loss to India was Pakistan’s second in a row in the tournament, and the Babar Azam-led side now find themselves on the brink of elimination. They will next take on Canada on Wednesday.