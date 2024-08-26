Pakistan pacers’ ‘confidence crisis’ began when India bashed them at Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has lashed out against the team’s decision-making, especially the choice to field five pacers without including a spinner and pointed out that the decline in the side’s fast bowling prowess began during the Asia Cup when India’s aggressive approach against the side’s pacers revealed their vulnerabilities.

“This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack,” Raja said.

On Sunday, Bangladesh spinners ran riot on Day 5 of the Test match, picking up 7 wickets between them to peg back Pakistan in their own conditions. Raja went on to question the skillsets of the Pakistan pacers which eventually let the side down.

“Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished,” Raja said.

“Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set. The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative while our bowlers were involved in more drama around their wickets. Since Pakistan did not have an out-and-out fast bowler on that track, even Bangladesh, with that line-up stood tall against our pacers with speeds around 125 to 135kmph,” he added.

Raja also criticised Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood over his batting form and expressed his concerns over Masood’s captaincy, noting that the team is currently on a losing streak.

“Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I felt, in Australian conditions things are tougher and the Pakistan team couldn’t win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well,” Raza said in his Youtube channel.

“Neither did the batters apply themselves and the bowlers were horrendous. Masood needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game,” he added.

Raja also cautioned Masood that he will not be able to keep his place in the Test team based on his captaincy alone. The Pakistan skipper has not scored a Test hundred in the last three seasons. His last century came four years back when Pakistan were touring England during the Covid-19 era.

Masood failed with the bat against Bangladesh as well. The left-hander was controversially given out in the first innings of the game for 0 and scored only 14 runs in the second innings of the match.

“He needs to work on his batting. It’s not like he is a great captain and so if he keeps getting out ducks, he would still have his place in the side. Losing makes a huge dent in the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions raised,” he said.

“Shan Masood needs to first bat well and then show his knowledge of the game a little because he is decently experienced as far as captaincy is concerned. He captains in county cricket and has captained his team in the PSL. I couldn’t understand on what basis he thought that if you leave grass on the Pindi pitch in August, the ball will swing a lot,” he further added.

Under Masood’s captaincy, Pakistan have now lost 4 Test matches in a row. The first three defeats came against Australia away from home in 2023, and the fourth one was a 10-wicket defeat at home at the hands of Bangladesh.