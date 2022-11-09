Follow Us:
The winning team has now booked a spot for the Final. The other two remaining teams, India and England, will battle it out tomorrow at the Adelaide Oval.

SNS | November 9, 2022 5:29 pm

Brief scores: New Zealand 152/4 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 53 not out, Kane Williamson 46; Shaheen Afridi 2/24) lost to Pakistan -153/3 in 19.1 Overs (Mohammad Rizwan 57, Babar Azam 53; Trent Boult 2/33) by 7 wickets

(picture- ICC Twitter)

In a one-sided semi-final match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Babar Azam led Pakistan have registered a thumping victory against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. 

Pakistan easily passed the Kiwi’s test by giving them a 7-wicket defeat. 

Opting to bat first, the Kiwis managed to put up only 152 runs on board, thanks to Daryl Mitchell 53-run inning, which Babar’s side chased quite easily in the final over. 

It was an off day for New Zealand in all three departments, they missed out a chance to put up a high total, missing the right line and length and dropping crucial wicket taking chances through the 40 over game. 

For Pakistan, it was the 105-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan which set the winning tone for them. 

