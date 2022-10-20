Pak will tour India for 2023 World Cup, I can give it in writing, says Aakash Chopra

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened to respond by not sending its team to India for the 2023 World Cup after Indian cricket board (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah announced that India will not visit Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 Tournament.

Aakash Chopra, former India opener, thinks the PCB would not stick to its original declaration and will undoubtedly send a side to India for the 50-over World Cup.

He claimed he could “provide in writing” that Pakistan will undoubtedly visit India for the ODI World Cup and that India will not be going to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

“Asia Cup might not happen at all if India don’t participate, there’s no chance. The Asia Cup is a minor tournament compared to the world cup. Skipping the World Cup means you will end up forgoing a massive amount of revenue that ICC shares (with the participating nations). It’s a case of who blinks first. So I’m not taking this seriously. I feel the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that India will have its way with the Asia Cup, because of the country’s financial might, and the event is likely to be postponed.

“Of course, ACC is a consortium. But few are aware of the fact that India doesn’t take a penny from ACC. Everybody takes a certain amount from the (ACC) coffer whether 4 million or 8 million but India ends up distributing their amount instead,” Chopra said on his channel.

“India has been playing the role of a big brother in ACC. If it has been said that the team might not travel to Pakistan, then I can give you this in writing that India won’t. The Asia Cup will also be held at a neutral venue. And Pakistan will also definitely come to play in the World Cup (in India)… Take all this from in writing. All these things are guaranteed,” he added.

Before that, India will meet Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne on October 23. The ongoing debate over the schedule is likely to add more spice to the already hyped-up clash.

(inputs from IANS)