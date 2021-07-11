The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in the European Championship final.

England is trying to win its first title in the competition. It’s also trying to win its first major title since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy won the European Championship in 1968 but has also won four World Cup titles. The most recent was in 2006.

🇮🇹🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Italy vs England EURO 1980 edition… Who was your hero growing up? 🤩#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/5BwNDF3NcX — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

The Euro 2020 final will the last of 51 games in the competition after being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.