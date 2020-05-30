The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the cricketing arena is no different. All sporting events have either been pushed back or cancelled to contain the spread of the virus. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling ways to get cricket up and running and several measures like the ban on the usage of saliva are being thought of to resume the sport in the post-COVID-19 world.

Several former cricketers and cricket experts are hopeful that cricket will indeed make a comeback sooner or later. Amid the circumstances, former Indian captain and BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly is confident that life will be back to normal once the vaccine for the virus is developed.

“This is something that has got the world in sheer shock. I think things will be back on track. We did not have the medicines to take care of it. But over a six-seven months’ period once the vaccine comes up everything will be normal,” Ganguly said during a live class on ‘Unacademy’ app.

“We have this tremendous resistance in ourselves. I think cricket will be back to normal. Yes, there will be some changes in the schedule but think the BCCI and the ICC will be hell-bent to get cricket back to normal,” the Prince of Calcutta added.

Ganguly believes that once a proper vaccine is developed, the infection would be like any other disease like flu or jaundice but with a cure.

“Cricket will be very strong. There will be different tests, medical examinations for players, but I don’t see it coming in the way of sport and it will go forward. As the vaccine comes out, it’s going to be normal life I think. If you fall sick, whether you have fever, jaundice you pick those medicines and get better,” the southpaw added.