Premier League giants Manchester United scored four goals within a span of 11 minutes to beat AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in the UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night. All four of these goals came in the second half itself and the hero of the night was undoubtedly an eighteen year old. United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has heaped praise on the youngster and he is none other than Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood started the game for the Red Devils and scored a brace in the second half. He also won them a penalty and understandably Ole Solskjaer had only words of praise for the young striker.

“I’ve probably said it all before, so it’s nothing new – that’s what he does,” Solskjaer said about Greenwood in the post-match press conference.

“And tomorrow he’ll probably go in training and score a few more. He’s always done it. That’s just natural for him.

“He’s a natural footballer but the closer he gets to the goal, the more dangerous he is.

“Right foot, left foot – nightmare probably for defenders. He needs to develop his heading then he can be a proper striker.”

He then went on to suggest that Greenwood might even be a better goal scorer than Wayne Rooney.

“I’ve seen a few good young players. I played with Wayne Rooney, but in terms of natural finishing, Mason is one of the best I’ve seen,” the United boss stated.

It remains to be seen if Greenwood indeed manages to come close to Rooney, let alone surpass him.