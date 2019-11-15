The latest buzz in the European football circuit is that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made his interest very clear in RB Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland. According to a report, he has also sent his most-trusted scout to monitor his performance in the league.

The source of this information is Adam Crafton, a football reporter working for The Athletic, who revealed on Friday that Solskjaer has sent Simon Wells, one of his most trusted scouts, to monitor Haaland as Manchester United are keen to sign him at their earliest.

Exclusive: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dispatched his most trusted scout Simon Wells to watch and monitor Erling Haaland as #MUFC ramp up their interest. Full story on @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/Cc4II5FuQM — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) November 15, 2019

Haaland is one of the most wanted young footballing prospects in Europe, courtesy his superb goalscoring form for Salzburg so far in the ongoing season.

The 19-year-old has already netted as many as 22 goals in 16 matches this season and some of the top European clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus have all been linked him for a potential move next season.

However, few unconfirmed reports state that Manchester United seem to be leading the race to sign Haaland as Solskjaer already has experience of working with Haaland.

For the uninitiated, Haaland’s senior debut at Molde was given to him by Solskjaer himself who was the manager of that team back then. Solskjaer, hence, is confident of getting the youngster on board next summer.