Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praises his team’s scouting department for spotting Bruno Fernandes. The latter’s arrival helped the Old Trafford club secure a UEFA Champions League berth for the next season which in January looked a tumultuous task.

Since his signing during the winter transfer window, Fernandes played a pivotal role in United’s resurrection. In his 14 Premier League appearances the 25-year-old Portugal international scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

“I believe that, of course, I need to go and watch him myself,” Solskjaer said as quoted on the official website of Manchester United, when recounting the signing of the midfielder. “I’ve always known [his ability], as I’ve seen him on telly and that stuff.

“When I went to see him live he was exceptional in his enthusiasm; the way he wanted to win, that winning mentality. That was fantastic when I saw him, but I have to go back to all the chief scouts.

“The scouting network has been really good, so it’s not like I can just pick someone and, if five of them say no, then I’ll force things through. It’s a team effort there as well. Of course, Bruno has come in and been fantastic for us,” Solskjaer added.

Manchester United on Sunday ended the season at the third spot in the points table of Premier League after beating Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

In a direct battle for a UEFA Champions League spot at King Power Stadium on Sunday, Bruno Fernandes’s penalty and Jesse Lingard’s stoppage-time strike were enough for United to deny Leicester a chance to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

Before the winter break of the 2019-20 season, United had dropped to as low as eighth. But a 16-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League helped them end the season on a high.