Mumbai Indians and India International all-rounderHardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with girlfriend Natasha Stankovic through a social media post.

Hardik posted pictures of him along with his girlfriend, who is a popular Serbian actress, and decided to borrow the caption from a popular Bollywood song from an Amitabh Bachchan movie titled Shaan.

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik posted along with pictures of the couple celebrating together.”

Notably, Hardik is nursing a back injury and thus could not be part of the Twenty20 International and One-Day International (ODIs) series featuring the Indian team against Bangladesh and West Indies.

However, he is all set to regain fitness in the coming months. He has been named in India A squad which will be touring New Zealand. A decent performance with the India A squad will help him gain confidence to perform well once he is back with the Indian team.

Hardik last donned the Indian jersey in September 2019 when he participated in a T20I against South Africa.