Offensive approach by Slot has helped me improve, says Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has praised the impact of head coach Arne Slot on his game following his arrival at Liverpool last summer. The Reds midfielder has made 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season under his new boss, scoring five goals and recording four assists in that period.

Having completed a transfer to Merseyside in the summer of 2023, Szoboszlai is now into his second full season as an Anfield player, after spending his debut campaign under Jurgen Klopp. Szoboszlai has welcomed the contribution of Klopp’s successor Slot in 2024-25, believing he has improved further by working closely with the Dutchman.

“It’s different. Last year I was playing as an eight and I think more as a defensive part of the game than offensively. This time I am a little bit more offensive than defensive and I’m still doing the work for the defence part.

“He (Slot) changed my game a lot and I improved. I think a lot under him because he was going in on a certain point that I was never thinking about to be improved. I still can improve for sure and I’m working on it every day,” said the Hungarian to Liverpool’s media team.

Liverpool will be facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday but the league leaders come into the game having faced a rough patch which saw them lose 0-1 against Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They also lost the chance to miss out on creating a nine-point lead in the Premier League when they drew 2-2 against Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

With a treacherous run of fixtures which sees them travel to Aston Villa and Manchester City before hosting Newcastle United at home, Szoboszlai emphasised the importance of solidarity in the team and lauded his side’s fighting spirit.

“I think it’s very important to feel that you’re able to fight for the guy next to you. If you are in the pitch and you see he’s in trouble, then the first thing in your mind is that you have to get there and help him. If we are able to do this in the whole season, then it’s going to be a nice one,” he added.