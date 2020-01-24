In the first New Zealand-India T20I being played at Auckland, New Zealand, India won the toss and invited the Kiwis to bat first. After consistently losing the toss in the Australia series, Virat finally found some luck as far as the toss is concerned. However, he decided to bowl first. Even though Virat likes to chase, stats are suggesting that this may turn out to be a poor decision given the venue and the opposition.

India have only won once while chasing against Kiwis

As per the data available, India have only won once while chasing a target against New Zealand while six times India have ended up on the losing side. This is the reason why Virat’s decision to bat first has surprised a section of the cricket experts.

Notably, India have a poor record against New Zealand. The two teams have played as many as 11 T20Is in which New Zealand have won 8 matches while India have won only three encounters.

The venue has hosted 19 T20 matches

The Eden Park Stadium in Auckland has hosted as many as 19 T20 matches.3 of them have ended without a winner. The remaining 16 matches include an India-New Zealand match too.

Stats reveal that teams batting first do have an advantage at this venue. In the 16 matches that had a clear winner, 10 were won by the team which batted first while the other 6 have been won by the team chasing a total.

With New Zealand posting a 200 plus total already, it would be a tough task for the Indian team to try and start the series on a winning note.