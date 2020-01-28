The third T20I encounter between New Zealand and India is all set to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. The match is an important one for both the teams. While Virat Kohli and his boys would be looking to win the Hamilton T20 and settle the series with 2 matches to go.

On the other hand, it is going to be a do or die game for the hosts since a defeat here means a home T20I series lost, irrespective of the results of the final 2 T20Is.

Let us find out how one can watch the live telecast of this crucial. T20I encounter.

Change in time

The Hamilton T20I will be the third T20I of the five-match series but there is a slight delay in the beginning time of this particular contest compared to the first two played in Auckland. While the first two contests had started at 12:20 pm (IST), the third T20I will begin from 12:30 pm (IST).

Where will the match be played?

The third T20I between New Zealand and India will be played on Wednesday, 27 January, at the Seddon Park, Hamilton

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted from 12:30 pm.

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I match on television?

The New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. Apart from that, the match will also be telecasted on the DD Sports Channel.

How can I watch the online streaming of New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I match?

The online streaming of New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.