New Zealand, who trail by 0-2 in the five-match T20I series against India, need 180 runs to win the third match to keep the contest alive.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India started all guns blazing as Rohit Sharma scored his second fastest fifty of T20I career. The swashbuckling opener reached the milestone in 23 balls. He stitched 89 runs for the first wicket with KL Rahul (27) in 9 overs before the latter departed on the ball of Colin de Grandhomme.

Rohit also joined Rahul in the pavilion after a well-made 65 off 40 balls helped with 6 fours and 3 sixes. He became the victim of Hamish Bennett, who had conceded 27 runs in his previous over. In the same over, Bennett dismissed Shivam Dube, putting the Indian ship on a temporary halt.

However, Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (17) stitched 46 runs for the fourth wicket and calmed the matter for India. However, disciplined bowling from Kiwis saw India remain contented with a competitive score of 179 for 5. Bennett was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 54 in 4 overs.

For New Zealand, Scott Kuggeleijn has replaced Blair Tickner, whereas India are unchanged.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah