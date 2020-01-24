Virat Kohli, who had earlier taken a cheeky jibe at the hectic scheduling in international cricket, said on Friday that the win against New Zealand in the first Twenty-20 International (T20I) will set the tour for them which will continue till March 4.

“We enjoyed this. Landing two days before and playing a game like this, it was fantastic… This sets up for the whole tour for us. Felt like 80 percent support was for us and the crowd was right behind us. You need that sort of push chasing 200 plus. We never spoke of the jet lag in the team. We didn’t want any excuse,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation as quoted by PTI.

Indian men’s cricket team captain on Thursday had jokingly said that the cricketers are getting closer to directly land at the stadiums owing to their tight international schedule. Kohli was speaking to the reporters ahead of the first T20I which was played five days after India defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home.

“Well it’s definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That’s how compressed the game has become but I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately,” Kohli tol reporters in Auckland, the venue of the opening T20I, as quoted by PTI.

Courtesy of their jampacked calendar, in the last six month or so, India have played 14 T20Is, nine One Day Internationals (ODIs) and seven Test matches.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Kohli shone for team India with the bat as they defeated New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series by six wickets at the Eden Park.

Earlier, New Zealand batsmen had also made full use of the conditions which were on offer as they posted 203/5 after being asked to bat first by the Indian skipper.