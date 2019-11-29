Riding on an unbeaten century from opener batsman Tom Latham, New Zealand scored 173 for 3 on a rain-curtailed opening day of the second and final Test against England at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

At Stumps on Day 1, Latham and Henry Nicholls were at the crease on their individual scores of 101 and 5, respectively. Just after three deliveries were bowled in the final session of the day, rain came into the scene playing the spoilsport.

Earlier, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision got backing from the English bowlers as the hosts lost Jeet Raval (5) in the seventh over, with team’s total of 16. Kiwi skipper, Williamson, who came in next, was caught at slips by his England counterpart on the ball of Chris Woakes on his individual score of 4.

However, Ross Taylor, who scored 53 runs, steadied the ship with a 116-run stand with Latham. The duo played cautiously and played the balls on their merit but Taylor, just after reaching his half-century, fell to Woakes before the end of the second session.

Nicholls, who came in next, then joined Latham and the latter scored his 11th Test hundred taking the hosts to Tea break without any further damage. Latham hit 15 boundaries.

In the last session, only three balls were bowled by Jofra Archer before rain came and stayed long enough to force the umpires call for an early stump.

Brief scores: New Zealand 173 for 3 at Stumps on Day 1 (Tom Latham 101*, Ross Taylor 53, Chris Woakes 2 for 41)