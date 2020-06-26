Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Friday expressed satisfaction after they were crowned the Premier League champions following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea. The Reds have gained an unassailable lead of 23 points at the top with only seven matches remaining.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Salah wrote, “Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. now they’re gonna believe us.”

Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. 🎶 now they’re gonna believe us 🎶 😀 pic.twitter.com/bqkXM1Fjpj — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020

Salah and his teammates have now won almost everything that is there to be won by a club in Europe. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, they have won Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League in a span of over 12 months.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson hailed the team’s united approach and cited it as the main reason for their success. He called manager Jurgen Klopp a “dad figure” in the club and lauded all members of the management staff to keep the players motivated.

“As a squad we’re so close. We love coming in to training every single day. If somebody is having a bad game, we dig them out of a hole and we stick together on the pitch, we stick together off the pitch – that’s why this squad is so special. I love being a part of it,” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website.

“We’re all kind of brothers and we have a dad figure in the gaffer and he’s the one that leads us in the right direction. Him and his staff have been second to none, to be fair, since I’ve came here. This season they’ve been excellent to us going, keep us hungry, keep us motivated. Motivation has never been a struggle. As players we’ve always been hungry and we always wanted to win trophies for this club. Luckily, we’re now showing that in the last 12 months,” he added.