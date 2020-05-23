Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s foundation has donated five ventilators and five clinical monitors to a general hospital in Krusevac in Serbia in a bid to help the countrymen fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Solidarity and responsibility are so important when it comes to fighting with #coronavirus.

“Today, together with @Henkel, we donated 5 ventilators and 5 clinical monitors to the General Hospital in Kruševac! We are in this together,” wrote the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Retweeting the post, Djokovic wrote: “Stronger together.”

Djokovic, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 22, weeks before said he is confident he will end his career as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time and break the record for weeks in the world number one spot.

The Serb has 17 majors, three back from the record of Roger Federer’s 20 and two behind the 19 of Rafael Nadal.

Before the coronavirus brought the 2020 season to a halt, Djokovic had captured an eighth Australian Open and was on an 18-0 winning streak for the year.

“I think that I still have things to do in this sport. I believe that I can win the most Slams and break the record for most weeks at No. 1. Those are definitely my clear goals,” Djokovic told the ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger’ TV show as quoted by AFP.

Djokovic has been on top of the rankings for a combined total of 282 weeks, while Federer leads the way on 310 with the long-retired Pete Sampras on 286.

(With AFP inputs)