In a recent development, world number 1 Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and will go into 14 days of self-isolation. Their children, however, have tested negative. Djokovic is reportedly asymptomatic.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic released in a statement released by him on his website.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region,” he added.

“The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation,” he further said.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” he said.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met,” he added.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.”

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki- all of whom had participated in the Adria Tour tennis tournament-tested positive for coronavirus.

While Coric had revealed on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19, Troicki confirmed to have contracted the infection a few hours later. All of this follows Sunday’s announcement by Dimitrov that he had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Coric tweeted: “I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested!

“I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I’m feeling well and don’t have any simptoms (sic). Please stay safe and healthy!”

One member from the Djokovic coaching staff and another from Dimitrov’s entourage have also reportedly tested positive for the virus. The same has been confirmed in a report claimed by Croatia’s N1 television channel.

Sunday’s final between Djokovic, who is president of the ATP Player Council, and Russia’s Andrey Rublev has been immediately called off as a precautionary measure to break the chain of transmission between players and on-ground staff.