Post their disappointing 2-3 aggregate loss against Aston Villa in the semifinal of the ongoing League Cup, Leicester City defender Jonny Evans said that it was not the result the Foxes wanted.

“It’s not the result we wanted,” the Northern Ireland defender said as quoted by club’s official website via LCFC TV.

On Tuesday at Villa Park, the hosts drew the first blood only in the 12th minute which saw them lead by 1-0 in the first half. In the 72nd minute, the Foxes levelled things, but Villa edged them in the waning moments of the game.

“The performance was good at times, I thought especially in the first half, we were disappointed to come in at half-time 1-0 down,” said Evans, adding, “We showed great composure to get back in game and we felt comfortable. They’ve got one chance at the end and, to be fair, he’s put in a really good ball, and they’ve scored a good goal.”

City kept attacking on the opponent’s post but Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made some outstanding saves to keep the visitors at bay.

“It’s disappointing from our perspective. You’d like to see maybe one of them go in, especially Youri’s (Tielemans) effort, where it’s come off the bar.

“We could have had a penalty in the first half as well. At the time, I thought the VAR was definitely going to give the decision.

“His hand’s high and he’s stopped the ball going towards goal and I was baffled that it wasn’t given,” Evans added.