Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury revealed the board had to turn down players’ request to resume training considering the ongoing situation related to COVID-19.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had approached the officials but was asked to train at home till the situation improves a bit.

Coronavirus has been creating havoc in the country as close to 750 people have lost their lives so far while in excess of 55,000 people have been infected by the virus, according to worldometers.info.

“Mushfiq communicated with us, he wanted to begin personal training. But we told him that this is not yet a safe time to do so, he should train at home,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Training is important, but players’ safety is more important to us.

“A few other players wanted to know if they could do individual training. But our message was the same for all. We are working on disinfecting our facilities. But the job is yet to be completed.”

Cricketers in England and West Indies have been taking part in training sessions for a while now while Sri Lankan players started their sessions from Monday.

Chowdhury stated they don’t want to rush just yet and there is no exact timeframe as to when players can return to the field.

“We need to consider the overall situation. We can’t rush into anything. Many countries are starting their activities; we will definitely do the same. However, we can’t give an exact date right now,” said Nizamuddin.

“We have been working to disinfect the things we need for training after Eid, and it is in the process. After it is completed we can say that we are ready to start cricket training again.”