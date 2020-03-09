After the Women in Blue were outplayed by Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar lauded the effort of India women, saying that their performance was “top class” throughout the tournament but they just had a “bad day” in the final on Sunday.

All-round Australia put on display a clinical performance to beat India by 85 runs and win their fifth T20 World Cup title in front of a packed home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the finale.

Before the final, the Indian team had remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as they had won all their four matches played and advanced to the knockout stage as table-toppers.

“Well, first, the Indian team’s performance in the entire tournament has been top class. Yes, they had a bad day at the office today in the finals against a team that seemed to be charged up in front of their home crowd of 85,000 people,” Gavaskar said as quoted by IANS via India Today.

Australian openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54) stitched 115 runs in 11.4 overs and made the match a one-sided affair in the first quarter only.

“The moment they got off to a terrific start, the Australians had taken the game away from the Indians. There is no shame in losing at all because of the performance right throughout the tournament,” said Gavaskar.

“This is what sport is all about, there will be winners and there will be losers. But the way they played throughout the tournament, this Indian women’s team has won countless hearts in those who follow Indian cricket,” he added.