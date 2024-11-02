No Shakib, Litton for Bangladesh’s ODI series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh will be without the services of veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for their upcoming three-ODI series against Afghanistan even as the selectors decided to retain Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain of the 15-member squad, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz acting as his deputy.

Interestingly, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is missing from the squad after voluntarily pulling out of the series. Another big name missing from the list is that of Litton Das, who is recovering from a fever. Also missing is right-arm fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury, and there is no room in the squad for Anamul Haque and Taijul Islam either.

Bangladesh have included 22-year-old uncapped pacer Nahid Rana, who has played five Tests so far. They have also recalled opener Zakir Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed. Zakir, who made his ODI debut in September last year, has played just that one match in the format, and Nasum last played an ODI in November 2023.

The Bangladesh team will play the three ODIs on November 6, 9 and 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, with Shanto reportedly showing reluctance to lead the side in all three formats, BCB president Faruque Ahmed said Mehidy, who was named Shanto’s deputy for the Afghanistan series, and Taskin Ahmed are ‘front-runners’ in the BCB’s captaincy discussion.

The board could name Shanto’s successor when it announces the squads for the West Indies tour later in November where Bangladesh will play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Bangladesh’s ODI squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.