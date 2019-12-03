Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly confirmed that they are not buying any new players in the upcoming transfer window but said that the squad must be refreshed at the end of the season.

It was believed that the Blues of Manchester could rope in a centre-back as they did not replace Vincent Kompany with anyone and also lost Aymeric Laporte to injury. They are now left with two senior options in the form of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi for the role.

Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu was linked with a rumoured move to City in January, but Guardiola insisted that he would be trusting Fernandinho at the position. The Spanish manager has tried the 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder at centre-back in recent times and seems to be satisfied with the result.

“I don’t want any players in January. We could not sign a centre back (in the summer). Nico (Otamendi) continued and we decided to adapt Fernandinho in this position and that’s all,” Reuters quoted Guardiola as saying.

However, Fernandinho’s contract with Manchester City will expire at the end of the season.

Guardiola, meanwhile, said that the club would be required to assess the out-of-contract players at the end of the season with David Silva already confirming his departure from the City of Manchester.

“David has confirmed he is leaving. Fernandinho doesn’t know, but its normal when players reach this age and stage in their lives. Of course, we have to replace them (if they leave),” the 48-year-old manager said.

Defending English Premier League champions City have found their going tough in the ongoing season. After 14 matches, they sit at the third position and 11 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.