The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in India and the capital city of Delhi has forced the government to postpone all the sporting events, including the matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), till further notice.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “To stop the Corona disease from spreading in Delhi, all sports gathering (including IPL), big seminars, conferences have been postponed,”

He further added, “All the DMs and SMDs will make sure that all the health advisories related to the disease are followed in their areas. We have to fight the pandemic together.”

दिल्ली सरकार ने कोरोना के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए सभी sports gatherings (including IPL), बड़े सेमिनार, कोंफ़्रेंस आदि के आयोजन पर पाबंदी लगा दी है. सभी DM, SDM अपने क्षेत्रों में कोरोना सम्बन्धी आदेशों के पालन पर निगरानी रखेंगे.

हम सबको मिलकर इस ख़तरनाक वायरस को फैलने से रोकना है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 13, 2020

Sports gatherings including IPL prohibited in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ALLf7J1NUo — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 13, 2020

The fate of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league looks bleak. Maharashtra has banned the selling of the tickets while the Karnataka government has sought for the advice of Health Ministry on whether the IPL matches should be held in Bengaluru.

A Public Information Litigation (PIL) was filed in Madras High Court earlier this week seeking a cancellation of the 13th edition of IPL in India due to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, various reports have emerged that BCCI is mulling the decision to stage Indian cricket’s biggest extravaganza behind the closed doors taking inspiration from other sports events across the world.