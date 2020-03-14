Following the BCCI’s decision to suspend IPL till April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said that no human life is worth sacrificing for the cash-rich league.

Notably, the BCCI on Friday suspended IPL, which was earlier slated to commence on March 29, till April 15.

The virus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has so far killed 2 and infected more than 80 in India. To stop the virus from spreading further, the Indian government has in fact put a ban on visas till April 15 and has asked for sports events to be held behind closed doors.

However, Wadia feels that the tournament should be called off in case the situation doesn’t improve in the upcoming weeks.

“No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL which should not take place if the situation doesn’t improve in two-three weeks,” said co-owner of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab Ness Wadia as quoted by PTI.

Wadia insisted that no compromise should be done with the lives of people. And in case, the event poses any threat to the lives of people, it must be cancelled.

“There can be no compromise for even one human life. If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it. That is my personal opinion. It is better to be safe than sorry,” Wadia said.

“The first benchmark is April 15. If the situation improves after two-three weeks, it could be reconsidered, if not then IPL should definitely not happen,” he added.