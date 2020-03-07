Speaking about the ongoing outcry by cricket fans to have reserve days for all the important matches in ICC tournaments, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc has echoed the same and has asked for reserve days for all knockout matches in the multi-nation events.

“In my opinion, it’s a no-brainer. I’m sure if both games were washed out, everyone would be barking mad at the ICC for no reserve days. Considering it’s a doubleheader, there’s obviously no downside for either team with turnaround for a time between finals,” Starc was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s digital platform cricket.com.au.

Following the footsteps of the women’s tournament, ICC has decided to not have reserve days for the semifinals of the men’s edition as well, to be held in Australia later this year. Speaking about it, Starc has insisted ICC to look into the matter and change the rule.

“I only heard the other day that it’s the same (rules) for ours,” he said. “It’s not for me to change the rules. It’s up to the ICC. If that’s the way they go for our World Cup, I think it needs to be looked at for World Cups and all world events going forward,” the 30-year-old said.

Starc, on Friday, had informed about his decision to skip the last ODI of the series against South Africa to watch his wife Alyssa Healey in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday.

Earlier this week, India advanced to their maiden final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, courtesy their unbeaten run at the group stage, ahead of England after their semifinal match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

This led the cricket world to erupt in outrage and criticise ICC’s decision for not having reserve day for semifinals as many believed England did not get a fair chance.

The other semifinal between Australia and South Africa also witnessed downpour due to which South Africa were given the DLS-revised target of 98 runs in 13 overs.