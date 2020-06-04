India opener batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were among several sportspersons who took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala.

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in the river. A week has passed without any arrests since the tragic incident occurred.

We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2020

It is so heartbreaking to hear about such cruelty to these innocent creatures. So disappointed and upset about this. I really hope the culprit gets punished. https://t.co/w72QISt3Rk — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 2, 2020

The issue of the pregnant elephant’s tragic death came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on social media narrating the ordeals of the elephant till it died in the waters of the Velliyar River.

The wild animal came out of the forests of the Silent Valley in Attappadi to the village area in search of food, where somebody fed her the pineapple embedded with cracker which is generally used by local farmers to protest their crops against wild boars.