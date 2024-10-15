New Zealand suffer another casualty with pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India tour

New Zealand have suffered another blow ahead of their Test series against India, with fast bowler Ben Sears ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

The Kiwis are unlikely to be without former captain Kane Williamson for at least the first Test of the three-match ICC World Test Championship series and the loss of Sears further depletes their playing stocks ahead of the first Test that commences here on Wednesday.

Sears experienced pain in his left knee during a recent training session and scans revealed a tear to his meniscus, with an extended period on the sidelines now expected.

Advertisement

“His (Sears) departure to India was delayed after scans revealed a tear to his meniscus, and the first available medical consultation was sought in the hope that he might have been cleared. However, following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series. A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course,” a New Zealand Cricket statement on Tuesday morning said.

Fellow quick Jacob Duffy, who has yet to be capped at Test level, has been called into the side as Sears’ replacement and will depart to India on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead was disappointed to lose Sears, but believes Duffy can fill the void with aplomb if he wins selection. Duffy, 30, has played six ODIs and 14 T20Is so far, and has 299 first-class wickets to his name.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option,” said Stead.

“It remains to be seen how long we’ll be without him for, but we’re hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one. It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob who has been around Test the squad before,” he added.

With Duffy yet to reach India in time for the first Test, the BlackCaps will have to make up their fast-bowling attack from among Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke. Among frontline spin options, they have Ajaz Patel as their primary bowler, allrounders Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell, and the handy part-time spin of Glenn Phillips. New Zealand can also call upon the pace-bowling services of Daryl Mitchell if required.

New Zealand’s tour of India begins with the first Test in Bengaluru, before the series moves on to Pune and Mumbai.

“With three Tests ahead of us he has every chance of making his Test debut,” Stead said.