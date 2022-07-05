New Zealand Cricket announces agreement for equal pay to male and female cricketers

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a groundbreaking agreement on Tuesday that will see professional women’s and men’s cricketers in the country receive the same pay for the same work on the same day.

The landmark five-year agreement reached by NZC, the six Major Associations, and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) will see the White Ferns and domestic women’s players receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.

According to NZC, this is the first time that the professional environments of men and women have been combined in a single agreement.

NZC, the NZCPA, and the six Major Associations collaborated on a pay equity framework with the assistance of Yolanda Beattie, an Australian gender pay expert whose expertise was sought by the NZCPA.

The increased pay and conditions are part of an agreement in which the country’s men’s and women’s professional players will receive 29.75 percent of all NZC forecast revenue over five years (NZD 349 million), which is expected to total NZD 104 million.

“Translated, this means the highest-ranked White Fern would be able to receive a maximum of NZD 163,246 a year (up from NZD 83,432), the ninth-ranked, NZD 148,946 (NZD 66,266), and the 17th-ranked NZD 142,346 (NZD 62,833),” said NZC.

“The top-ranked women’s domestic players in each Major Association would be able to receive a maximum of NZD 19,146 (up from NZD 3,423), the sixth-ranked NZD 18,646 (NZD 3,423), and the 12th-ranked NZD 18,146 (NZD 3,423).”

The total number of women’s domestic contracts increased from 54 to 72 under the agreement, all of which are positioned as a secondary work commitment with limited obligations, allowing players to maintain full-time employment and/or study commitments.

Furthermore, the number of domestic women’s annual contracts per team will be increased from nine to twelve, and an annual women’s North v South series for emerging international players will be introduced to supplement the existing development programmes.

Professional men’s players in New Zealand will earn higher retainers based on the increased number of matches played, formats contested, and time spent training and playing. Match fees at T20I, ODI, Ford Trophy, and Dream11 Super Smash levels will be the same as for women.

“They have also received increases on current levels, the top-ranked Black Cap able to receive a maximum of NZD 523,396 (up from NZD 459,574), the 10th-ranked NZD 444,196 (NZD 377,981), and the 20th-ranked NZD 367,196 (NZD 305,453),” said the statement.

Furthermore, the highest-ranked domestic men’s player in each Major Association would be eligible for NZD 102,707 (up from NZD 94,437), the eighth-ranked NZD 87,307 (up from NZD 77,357), and the 16th-ranked NZD 75,207. (NZD 64,406).

Retainers, match fees, Trust IP payments, retirement fund contributions, and insurance are all part of the total remuneration for men’s and women’s professional players.

They will still be able to play in overseas leagues such as the IPL. Another significant enhancement of the new Master Agreement will be a larger funding envelope for the NZCPA’s support services, allowing it to increase investment in, among other areas, its ‘Personal Development Programme,’ particularly in terms of ensuring women’s domestic players are offered the same level of support as domestic men, Black Caps, and international players.

The agreement, which goes into effect on August 1, also seeks to ensure that professional women’s players are treated fairly in areas such as travel and lodging, as well as the overall playing and training environment. It keeps the pregnancy and childcare provisions from the previous agreements.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said the agreement was a game-changer for women’s cricket. “It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men. It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”

New Zealand men’s team skipper Kane Williamson said it was an exciting time for the sport. “It’s really important for the current players to build on the legacy of those who have gone before us, and to support tomorrow’s players, both men and women, at all levels. This agreement goes a long way towards achieving that.”

