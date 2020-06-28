World number 2 Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal has said that the Spanish tennis great is considering what schedule to maintain during the upcoming season restart on the ATP Tour, even if it means not playing the US Open.

“I have spoken to Rafa and he is doubting which tournaments to play,” Toni told ESPN Deportes. Nadal is the defending champion at the US Open and the French Open. Both Grand Slams are set to happen within four weeks of each other with a number of tournaments squeezed in between them.

The renewed calendar for the resumption of the tour after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March was announced by the ATP on June 17.

Toni said that the schedule does injustice to veteran players like Nadal and World number 1 Novak Djokovic.

“The schedule is unrealistic, especially for veteran players, who cannot compete for so many weeks in a row,” he said. “I think it is a bit ugly what the ATP has done. This decision is totally against players like Rafa and Novak [Djokovic].

“With everything they have done for tennis for years, I am surprised that they do this.

“I think it would be key to raise something regarding the calendar because it is not feasible to concentrate so many tournaments in such a short time.”