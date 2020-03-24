BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who has locked himself at his home in Kolkata amid the lockdown in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he has never seen his city like this and hoped for the safety of all the citizens.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ganguly shared images of empty streets in Kolkata and said, “Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better …love and affection to all ..”

Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better …love and affection to all .. pic.twitter.com/hrcW8CYxqn — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Kolkata and all other municipal and district towns in West Bengal are under a complete lockdown from 5 PM on Monday till midnight of March 31 in an attempt to combat the health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus. The West Bengal government announced the decision on Sunday, the day India followed ‘Janata Curfew’, after the recommendation from the Central Government.

The order issued on Sunday covering whole or part of all the 23 districts in the state, was given under the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 regulations, 2020, framed according to relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

As the clock went past 5 PM, people rushed indoors and the police personnel took to the streets to ensure the lockdown was in the process while Kolkata witnessed two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its tally to nine including one casualty.

Essential services like public distribution systems, banks and ATMs, groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, bread and milk selling, e-commerce of groceries, food items and home delivery of food, petrol pump, LPG gas and media have been excluded from the restrictions.

(With IANS inputs)