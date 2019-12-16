India skipper Virat Kohli was visibly unhappy by the decision of the umpires in Sunday’s ODI match against West Indies, where the umpires adjudged Ravindra Jadeja run-out after a long delay.

“The people sitting outside cannot tell the fielder and they can’t ask the umpire about the run-out. I have never seen this happen in cricket,” Kohli said at the post match presentation ceremony after India lost the first ODI by eight runs to hand West Indies a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“The people sitting outside the field shouldn’t dictate what happens on the field and that’s exactly what happened there,” Kohli said adding, “We would have got 15-20 runs more had so not happened out there.”

The incident took place in the 48th over of India’s innings, when Jadeja went for a quick single but the fielder affected a direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

On-ground umpire Shaun George did not give out though Jadeja was short of the crease. The umpire then went upstairs after the run-out was shown on the big screen and that raised question on the timing of the referral upstairs after the ball was dead.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard came up to umpire George as did all-rounder Roston Chase, who had casually appealed after seeing the replays.

The third umpire ruled Jadeja run-out as India captain Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the field angrily.