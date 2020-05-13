Video streaming giants Netflix is all set to make a feature film about the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) that had won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999 on home soil.

The OTT platform bought the rights to Jere Longman’s book, The Girls of Summer: The US Women’s Soccer Team and How it Changed The World.

Liza Chasin, of Darkest Hours, Baby Driver, Love Actually fame, will produce the movie along with Hayley Stool and Ross Greenburg, reported Goal.com. The 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup President and CEO Marla Messing, Jill Mazursky and Krista Smith would serve as executive producers.

The 1999 World Cup is often regarded as the greatest event in the history of women’s sports. The tournament brought about a transformation in women’s sports with fans across the country packing the stadiums for the first time for the USWNT.

The final between USWNT and China at the Rose Bowl in Southern California remains the highest attended women’s sporting event. It was their second title after winning the inaugural edition in 1991. The USWNT have won two more World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

“Watching the USA team that summer made me forget I had no money and little more than a dream to feed me. “That team, that goal, and Brandi Chastain’s unforgettable reaction – in which she ripped off her shirt and dropped to her knees in astonishment – made me believe I could do anything,” said Tendo Nagenda, vice president of Netflix Films.

Meanwhile, the current USWNT are in a legal dispute of pay disparity and filed an appeal earlier this month against the decision of a US Court which dismissed their plea for equal pay.

In a 32-page ruling, Judge Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles had not paid heed to the women’s team’s claims of pay discrimination by arguing that their allegations were insufficient to warrant a trial.