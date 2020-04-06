Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday backed her comment on the Nizamuddin incident saying that she “neither said anything wrong nor targeted any religion”.

Amid India combating the novel Coronavirus with social distancing being the backbone of the fight, a Tablighi Jamaat was organized in Nizamuddin which saw thousands gathered in the country, including people from abroad. After investigation, it was found that many of the people present there were infected with COVID-19.

The careless action soon garnered wide criticism with Babita taking to her Twitter handle to write: “At your place it might have spread through bats, in India it spread through illiterate pigs.”

As per reports, Babita had used the “Nizamuddin Idiots hashtag” in her post, purportedly calling the gathered people “illiterate pigs”.

After this, the wrestler was heavily criticised. In addition, her account was blocked and was opened only after the tweet was deleted.

However, Babita defended her comment and added that those pelting stones on doctors, who are putting their own lives at risk, should be hanged.

“I still stand by my tweet, I have neither said anything wrong nor targeted any religion. People are pelting stones on doctors who are protecting others while putting their own lives at risk. Such people should be hanged,” Phogat said as quoted by ANI.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi that will conclude on April 14.

India has so far reported 117 deaths due to the novel Coronavirus which has affected at least 4,288 in the country as per the Worldometer.