After an 85-run stand with Henry Nicholls in the first ODI against India on Wednesday, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill expressed his happiness over negating ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah from taking an early wicket in a match the Kiwis won by 4 wickets.

“You definitely get used to him with time, he has a unique action. We played him (Bumrah) well in the first match. We negated him from taking early wickets,” said Guptill on Friday as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, Guptill added that the Kiwis will come out with a positive mindset against the Men in Blue in the second ODI which is to be played at the Eden Park on Saturday.

“We want to be as positive as possible. Once we get out there tomorrow, we will see how we go. If being positive means you losing two wickets early, so be it. My role does not change in the team, my role is to provide the team a quick start,” the opener added.

Talking about Guptill’s form in ODIs, the 33-year-old hasn’t been at his best. He has not passed 50 since he made 73 in the team’s first match at last year’s World Cup – a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka – and has now gone 10 innings without a hundred.

