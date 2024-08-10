Neeraj proposes Sreejesh as Manu Bhaker’s co-flag-bearer in Paris 2024 closing ceremony

Hockey legend PR Sreejesh has been named a joint flag-bearer alongside two-time bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, scheduled to be held on August 11.

While Manu Bhaker was named as flag-bearer earlier on Monday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) added PR Sreejesh’s addition after the Indian men’s hockey team bagged their second-straight Olympic bronze medal on Thursday.

“Carrying the flag for India alongside Manu Bhaker at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics is an indescribable honour. The Olympics is the pinnacle of our sport, and I am truly humbled by this opportunity,” Sreejesh said.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said that Sreejesh was both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership considering he “served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades.”

The 36-year-old PR Sreejesh, who represented India at four editions of the Summer Games, retired from the sport following the bronze medal win in Paris.

The IOA also considered Paris 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra for the honour but PT Usha confirmed that the Indian javelin ace himself suggested PR Sreejesh to be the co-flag bearer.

“I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony,” she said.

“He told me ‘Ma’am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport.”

Manu Bhaker, the 23-year-old pistol shooter, will be the co-flag bearer alongside Sreejesh at the closing ceremony. She bagged two medals at Paris 2024, becoming the second Indian woman after PV Sindhu to win two Olympic medals.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics three years ago.

Notably, Sreejesh was also the flag-bearer during the closing ceremony at the Asian Games last year, where the Indian men’s hockey team clinched the gold medal.