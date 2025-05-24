Neeraj finishes second in Poland with modest 84.14m effort

Continuing his glorious run of finishing in the top-two, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra braved challenging conditions to secure the second place at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 in Chorzw, Poland, on Friday with a modest effort of 84.14m.

On a chilly evening in Poland, the 27-year-old Neeraj showcased nerves of steel, rallying late to secure yet another podium finish at the athletics meet in Chorzów. Trailing Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s Anderson Peters for much of the competition, Neeraj saved his best for last, launching an 84.14m throw in the final round, well below his personal best of 90.23m set in Doha last week, but enough to clinch second place in tough conditions.

The effort extended Neeraj’s remarkable streak of finishing in the top-two to 22 consecutive competitions, a run that began with his historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Weber, who entered the event as the favourite after a season-leading 91.06m throw in Doha, dominated the field with a best of 86.12m. He was the only athlete to consistently breach the 85m mark, registering three such throws. Peters, a former world champion, settled for third with a top mark of 83.24m.

Chopra had just three valid throws on the night. Heading into the final round, his best was 81.80m, placing him third. Following a foul on his fourth attempt, he consulted one of his coaches in the stands. The chat seemed to do the trick, he returned to register his two longest throws of the evening, culminating in a clutch final-round effort to overtake Peters.