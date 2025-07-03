Neeraj Chopra’s signature touch defines every detail of inaugural NC Classic

In a landmark moment for Indian sports, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 — the country’s first international javelin competition — is set to take centre stage at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Co-organised by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, and officially sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event represents a significant stride in the evolution of Indian athletics.

With the prestigious World Athletics Gold level status, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will not only showcase top global talent but also place India on the international athletics map. Honouring the remarkable achievement of Neeraj Chopra, whose golden journey continues to inspire millions, the landmark event is a celebration of a movement that shapes the future of Indian sport.

Originally slated for May 24 at Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium, the NC Classic was shifted to the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru due to issues with the floodlight at the earlier venue. The event hit another roadblock as it had to be postponed due to India-Pakistan political tensions and was later rescheduled to July 5.

Neeraj, who is set to headline the NC Classic as a competitor, has taken on a far more expansive role behind the scenes. Deeply invested in the event’s success, he has been hands-on in addressing logistical and creative challenges in the build-up. Among his many responsibilities, Neeraj has personally approved customised welcome letters and banners for each of the 11 athletes set to compete, including seven international stars.

His involvement extends beyond the track. From finalising the entertainment line-up and vetting stadium video content to supervising the athlete fan zone, Neeraj has been at the heart of the event’s preparations. On Wednesday, he even conducted a personal inspection of the gym facilities at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Balancing training with media commitments, Neeraj has also weighed in on seemingly small but meaningful details, such as curating the dinner menu for participating athletes and officials. His active presence in promotional efforts leading up to the NC Classic underscores just how personally committed he is to elevating the event.

Uniting world champions, Olympic medallists and elite throwers from across the globe, this World Athletics Gold level event aims to elevate the standards of track and field in India.

Here’s a profile of the competitors of the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic:

International players

Thomas Rohler (Germany): Germany’s Thomas Rohler is the 2016 Olympic champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats. His personal best is 93.90m.

Julius Yego (Kenya): Yego, who is a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has been trailblazing javelin’s rise in Africa. His personal best is 92.72m.

Curtis Thompson (USA): Curtis Thompson is a top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023) and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m.

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic): Martin Konecny is a 27-year-old javelin thrower from the Czech Republic. He has established himself as a competitive athlete in the javelin, with his personal best record being 80.59 meters, achieved in 2025. Konecny has participated in various international competitions, including the European Athletics Championships where he qualified for the final in 2022, finishing in 12th place. He is a notable figure in Czech javelin throwing and has been consistently among the top performers in his country.

Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships across various age categories. His personal best is 86.62m.

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage recently set a new national record and claimed gold at the Asian Throwing Championships last year. His personal best is 85.45m.

Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland): The 27-year-old Polish athlete, Cyprian is the European U23 champion, winning the gold medal in 2019. His personal best is 85.92 metres set in Kuortane this year.

Indian players:

Neeraj Chopra: Chopra has already etched his name in the history books by becoming the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold. He is also a world champion – India’s first-ever in senior athletics – and a Diamond League winner, also a first by any Indian. His personal best is 90.23m.

Sachin Yadav: Sachin holds a personal best of 85.16m. The Asian Championships silver medallist recently secured gold medals at both the Federation Cup and the National Games this year.

Rohit Yadav: The 24-year-old Rohit, with a personal best of 83.40m achieved in 2023, underwent surgery that year and returned to competition subsequently. He claimed a silver medal at the National Games 2025 with 80.47m.

Sahil Silwal: Sahil, 24, represents another promising talent in the 80m category, holding a personal best of 81.81m from his gold-winning performance at last year’s National Inter-State Championships. He secured third position at the Federation Cup with a 77.84m throw. He won the gold medal at the Winckelmann Games 2024 athletics meet in Germany with a 75.36m throw.

Yashvir Singh: Yashvir Singh has a personal best of 82.57m, which came at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, Korea. Yashvir first came into the limelight when he rewrote Neeraj Chopra’s U-20 Fed Cup meet record in 2021 with a 78.68m throw.