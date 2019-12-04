The new Sardar Patel stadium, which is under renovation in Motera locality of Ahmedabad, is set to be the biggest cricket ground in the world by March 2020.

Surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s capacity to accommodate 1 lakh people, the ground will see 1.10 lakh fans witnessing a match in comparison to its previous strength of 49,000.

The ground, which is also known as Motera Stadium, is scheduled to be inaugurated in March next year. The historic achievement engages a sum of ₹700 crore for the renovation of the ground.

The world’s largest cricket stadium at Ahmedabad with a capacity to host 1.10 lakh fans is likely to be ready to host its first match by March. The new Sardar Patel stadium can seat more fans than Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground which has capacity of just over a lakh. pic.twitter.com/0DnFNoicGp — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) December 2, 2019

The construction work, which started in January 2017, will be finished well in time hope the Gujarat Cricket Association officials.

The stadium, which is spread over 63 acres, will have a clubhouse with 50 rooms and a swimming pool. It will also contain 76 corporate boxes.

The turf of new Sardar Patel will be a regular venue for Test cricket and One Day International (ODI) matches.

The project is a brainchild of former President of Gujarat Cricket Association and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, along with the support of Amit Shah.

Construction work of the stadium is led by Larson and Toubro (L&T), which is also responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity.

There is a possibility that the inaugural match will a friendly fixture between World XI and Asia XI.