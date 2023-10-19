National Games badminton: Assam women; Karnataka, Maharashtra men begin with wins

Favourites Assam women, and Karnataka and Maharashtra men began their campaign for badminton team gold in the 37th National Games in Goa with comfortable victories in their respective group encounters at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here on Thursday.

Assam women routed West Bengal 4-1 in Group A while Punjab got the better of hosts Goa 3-2 in Group B.

In the men’s team event, Karnataka defeated Uttarakhand 4-1 in Group B encounter while Maharashtra won the opening three rubbers against Assam in their 3-2 win in Group A. The top team from each group will advance to the final.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Sports Minister Govind Gaude kicked off the sports events with a short opening ceremony in the presence of other dignitaries.

And there was enough fire-works in the morning session with Karnataka and Maharashtra showcasing the depth of their squads.

S Bhargav pocketed Karnataka’s first point by registering a come-from-behind 20-22, 21-14, 21-18 win over Chirag Sen. Aditya Joshi levelled scores for Uttarakhand by beating Pruthvi Roy in straight games.

However, that was the only point for Uttarakhand as H V Nithin and K Sai Prateek clinched the first doubles rubber 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 against Dhurv Rawat and Chirag Sen and then Ayush Shetty put the result beyond doubt with straight games win over Negi 21-8, 21-13.

In Group A, Maharashtra’s top singles player Harsheel Dani saved a match point against Orijit Chaliha to win 21-16, 17-21, 22-20 to set the ball rolling. Rohan Gurbani then won the second singles and Deep Rambiya and Akshan Shetty then wrapped the tie with a 23-21, 22-20 win over Sangram Chutia and Suraj Goala.

Tonmoy Bikash Boruah then put Assam on the scoreboard with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-19 win over Arya Bhivpathaki before Nibir Ranjan Choudhury and Iman recorded a stunning comeback win against Viplav and Viraj Kuvale 18-21, 21-18, 21-14.

However, Assam will now have to hope that hosts Goa can beat Maharashtra to have a chance of making it to the final.

In women’s event, Assam clinched the first two singles and opening doubles rubbers to take an unassailable lead over West Bengal before Sukanya Choudhary gave the losing team one crucial point by beating Mayuri Barman in straight games.

Hosts Goa were a bit unlucky as Anjana Kumari injured her leg and had to concede the third singles against Manya Ralhan with the match poised at 2-1 in Punjab’s favour.

Sakshi Kurbhelgi had given Goa the lead with a 21-16, 21-18 win over Samridhi but Radhika Sharma restored parity of Punjab with a 21-16, 17-21, 21-18 victory over Anura Prabhudesai. She then teamed up with Ralhan to win the doubles rubber 21-18, 21-9 against Prabhudesai and Lydia Barretto to put the team 2-1 ahead.

The Goans however, didn’t lose heart after Anjana’s injury and the combination of Anagha Karandikar and Anamika Singh got the better of Saanvi Nautiyal and Liza Taank 12-21, 21-18, 21-17 to give respectability to the scoreline.

Results

Badminton Team Events: Women: Group A: Assam bt West Bengal 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha bt Rashika Das 19-21, 21-12, 21-14; Isharani Baruah bt Kanishka Bijarnia 21-10, 21-8; Isharani Baruah & Ashmita Chaliha bt Sayani Sarkar & Sutanwi Sarkar 21-11, 21-16; Mayuri Barman lost to Sukanya Choudhury 22-24, 10-21; Manali Bora & Maini Boruah bt Kanishka Bijarnia & Sukanya Choudhury 21-6, 17-21, 21-14)

Group B: Punjab bt Goa 3-2 (Kurbhelgi Sakshi bt Samridhi 21-16, 21-18; Anura Prabhudesai lost to Radhika Sharma 16-21, 21-17, 18-21; Lydia Barretto & Anura Prabhudesai 18-21, 9-21; Anjana Kumari lost to Manya Ralhan 14-20 (rtd); Anagha Karandikar & Anamika Singh bt Saanvi Nautiyal & Liza Taank 12-21, 21-18, 21-17)

Men: Group A: Maharashtra bt Assam 3-2 (Orijit Chaliha lost to Harsheel Dani 16-21, 21-17, 20-22; Iman Sonowal lost to Rohan Gurbani 15-21, 16-21; Sangram Chutia & Suraj Goala lost to Deep Rambhiya & Akshan Shetty 21-23, 20-22; Tonmoy Bikash Boruah bt Arya Bhivpathaki 21-14, 15-21, 21-19; Nibir Ranjan Choudhury & Iman Sonowal bt Viplav & Viraj Kuvale 18-21, 21-18, 21-14)

Group B: Karnataka bt Uttarakhand 4-1 (Chirag Sen lost to Bhargav S 22-20, 14-21, 18-21; Aditya Joshi bt Pruthvi Roy 21-7, 21-14; Dhruv Rawat & Chirag Sen lost to Nithin HV & Sai Pratheek K 17-21, 21-19, 17-21; Dhruv Negi lost to Ayush Shetty 8-21, 13-21; Shashank Chhetri & Chayanit Joshi lost to Pruthvi Roy & Ashith Surya 13-21, 17-21)