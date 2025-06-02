MP BJP leader arrested for raping, threatening Assam woman

A BJP leader has been arrested from Jabalpur city in Madhya Pradesh after a woman from Assam accused him of repeated rape and forcing her into prostitution besides physically assaulting and threatening her, for over a year in a hotel run by him, police said on Monday.

The accused, Atul Chaurasia, is the former Jabalpur Mandal president of the ruling saffron party in the state. His accomplice and co-accused Mathura Prasad Dubey alias Sheetal is still at large and police have launched a search to nab him too.

Advertisement

According to police, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that Chaurasia had called her from Assam a year ago on the pretext of giving her a managerial position at Hotel Atithi, owned by him in partnership with Dubey in Jabalpur town.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that initially Chaurasia raped her on several occasions, and then Dubey also raped her. Subsequently, they forced her into prostitution with other men too at the hotel, where a sex racket was being operated, the complainant charged.

She stated that if she opposed, the accused used to thrash her and threatened her of dire consequences. She also charged that she was confined in the hotel and not allowed to leave, while she was not paid a penny.

She somehow managed to escape from the hotel and lodged her complaint at the Garha police station.

The police registered an FIR and raided Hotel Atithi late night on Sunday, from where Atul Chaurasia was arrested.

According to Garha police station in-charge Prasanna Sharma, a case has been registered under sections pertaining to rape and others against the accused.

A search is on for absconding Dubey, and further investigations are on.