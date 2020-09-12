Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who will test his luck with the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has said that he would strive to find his place in the “world class bowling line up” of the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians shelled out a humongous amount of Rs 8 crore to rope in the 32-year-old right-arm pacer during the auctions in Kolkata last year.

“Last time I was here it was a great experience winning the IPL and the Champions League. It was an absolutely great team I was involved with then,” Coulter-Nile said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

“Mumbai has got a world class bowling line up. Firstly I’m just trying to find my way into the team. I can bowl anywhere and maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of (Kieron) Pollard, Krunal and Hardik (Pandya). I like these wickets. These wickets suit my bowling. I trust my skills,” he said.

Counter-Nile, who was there with the Mumbai Indians back in 2013 as well, will be part of a seam attack that has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

After not playing a single match in 2013, Munbai had released the veteran pacer. Coulter-Nile had then joined Delhi Daredevils where he spent three years before moving to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.