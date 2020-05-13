Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has picked New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as his favourite skipper in Test match cricket. He also heaped praises on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for changing the culture within the Indian team and leading to become a world-beating force.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic stopping almost all sporting activities around the globe, Williamson led New Zealand had managed to beat the then number 1 side India 2-0.

Hussain also lauded Williamson’s off the field conduct and highlighted how Kane carried himself after New Zealand failed to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 despite scoring the number of runs in both the quota of 50 overs as well as the super over.

“In red-ball cricket, there are so many boxes to be ticked. I think the way Kohli has driven India, you know their fitness, change in culture, and their winning mentality is all down to Kohli,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“But if you’re asking me who is my favourite, and one of the reasons you give, ambassador of the game… Kane Williamson is just… for the resources New Zealand have, their record at home, I mean India found out recently, England found out, their record at home is phenomenal. Their record as a nation playing cricket is phenomenal.

“The image of Kane when he got to know after the World Cup final, you’re the player of the tournament and he turns to the ladies and the ICC and ‘me ah’ that sort of self-depreciating ‘are you sure I’m the player of the tournament’. I think Kane Williamson, the way he handles himself, is a great ambassador of our game,” he added.