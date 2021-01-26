Former England captain Nasser Hussain gave credit to Virat Kohli for making India a team with strong character which don’t get tamed by any kind of adversaries anywhere.

Hussain’s statement has come in the context of India beating Australia 2-1 in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, despite losing the first Test where they were bowled out for embarrassing 36 runs.

“Any side that can go to Australia, go 1-0 down after being bowled out for 36, lose Kohli because he’s going home on paternity leave, lose your bowling attack and still come back and win after some of the stuff that went on off the field in Australia, they won’t be bullied,” he told Sky Sports.

“They (India) are a tough side. I think Kohli has instilled that. Make no mistake, at home, they are a formidable outfit.”

Talking about the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England, Hussain sounded confident about the Joe Root-led team. He believed the 2-0 victory against Sri Lanka in the Test will help England against India.

Hussain had earlier taken strong objection to England’s decision to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two India Tests.

“That’s a really good sign that they’re doing that, with harder tasks ahead. The Ashes, India home and away, New Zealand confirmed, but that is great momentum and confidence going into an iconic series which is India away,” he said.

“…I was brought up in India and I’ve always seen India vs England as one of the great series – all I would have asked is turn up to Chennai with your best 13 to 15 players.

“I think England fans have earned the right for their best team to be there that first day. If it means (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson playing together because it’s a bit green, worry about the Ashes down the line.”