20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who suffered only his third defeat in French Open at the hands of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, has decided to opt out of Wimbledon 2021 as well as Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement on social media, Nadal said, “Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision. The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.”