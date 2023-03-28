Mysuru Open: Sidharth Rawat enters pre-quarters

Sidharth Rawat outclassed Dali Blanch of USA 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the pre-quarterfinals of the Cycle Pure Agarbathi Mysuru Open 2023 at the Mysore Tennis Club here on Tuesday.



7th seed Rawat, was clinical in his execution and used his serve to telling effect. He had a stunning 100 percent success rate on his first serve while he collected 95 percent of points on his second serve as well en route to a facile win.

