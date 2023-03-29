SD Prajwal Dev in pre-quarterfinals, George Loffhagen upsets top seeded Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam in ITF Mysuru Open

However, the second seeded Oliver Crawford of USA and Oriov Vladyslav of Ukraine had better fortunes on the day, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.
Crawford had little trouble in vanquishing Manish Ganesh, a wildcard entrant , with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. But Vladyslav faced stiff challenge from Niki Poonacha before emerging a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victor.
Eighth seeded Australian Ellis Blake too booked a berth in the pre-quarterfinals after his opponent Siddharth Vishwakarma, a qualifier, withdrew from the match while leading 2-0 in the first set.
Fourth seeded Mukund Sasikumar took to court late in the evening against Serbia’s Boris Butulija. But the skies opened up to interrupt the match when the Indian player was leading 2-1 in the first set. The match will resume on Thursday.
Results (Doubles, R16)
Dali Blanch / Nicholas Bybel beat A Deepak / Manish Ganesh 6-0, 6-1; Ishaque Eqbal / Karan Singh beat Grigoriy Lomakin / Woobin Shin 6-2, 6-3.