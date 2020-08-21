Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma travelled with his family to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday morning to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians posted a picture of PPE-cladded Rohit with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira on their official social media platforms.

Other than the Mumbai Indians, teams like Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have already left for Dubai.

Taking to their official Twitter hande, the KKR franchise posted pictures of their players and staff at Mumbai the airport before they boarded their flight to Dubai.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shubhman Gill were also spotted. However, captain Dinesh Karthik was not seen among the groups of masked players whose pictures were shared on the social media by the Kolkata-based IPL team.

The Delhi Capitals squad led by their captain Shreyas Iyer also left for the UAE from Mumbai. The franchise said that the squad and support staff members reached Mumbai in batches before leaving for the UAE.

Kings XI Punjab posted pictures of their players on the flight to the Arab country where the 13th season of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10.

Rajasthan Royals players, on the other hand, were seen adhering to all kind of safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All the cricketers and the staff of the Jaipur-based team were spotted wearing PPE kits at the airport.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.